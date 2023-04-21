As part of Mass Appeal’s #HipHop50 campaign to help celebrate our culture reaching the half century mark. They will drop 10 EPs curated by DJ Premier, Swizz Beatz, Mustard, The-Dream, Mike WiLL Made It, No I.D, Hit-Boy, Take a Daytrip, and Tainy.

Following Premier’s entry, Swizz is the next with his six new records and guest appearances by Nas, Lil Wayne, Jadakiss, Benny The Butcher, Jay Electronica, Fivio Foreign, Lil Durk, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, and more.

You can stream Hip Hop 50: Vol. 2 in its entirety below.