Lil Yachty keeps the new music coming with his latest single, “Strike (Holster)”. Produced by Teddy Walton and Aaron Bow, Yachty backed with auto-tune and kicks his defiant bars. “Strike (Holster)” follows his recent album, Let’s Start Here and his debut performance on SNL.

You can stream “Strike (Holster)” below.

***Updated with the official video.***