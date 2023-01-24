Home New Music New Music: Planet Asia & 38 Spesh – Checking Traps New Music New Music: Planet Asia & 38 Spesh – Checking Traps By Cyclone - January 24, 2023 Planet Asia and 38 Spesh are gearing up to release a new collab project titled Trust The Chain II. Here is their new single, “Checking Traps”. Planet Asia kicks his clever bars over the icey instrumental. You can stream “Checking Traps” below. Spread the love RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Music Video: 38 Spesh ft. Ransom – Last Gasp Music Video: Kool G Rap ft. AZ & 38 Spesh – Born Hustler Music Video: 38 Spesh & Harry Fraud ft. Stove God Cooks – Speshal Music Video: 38 Spesh & Harry Fraud – Sal’s Pizza Music Video: 38 Spesh x Harry Fraud – Warm Winter Album Stream: 38 Spesh & Harry Fraud – Beyond Belief