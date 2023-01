Trippie Redd gives fans his fifth studio album, Mansion Muzik. Executive produced by Chief Keef. Featuring 25 new songs and guest appearances by Future, Lil Baby, Juice WRLD, Travis Scott, Kodak Black, Lil Durk, DaBaby, G Herbo, Nardo Wick, Rich The Kid, Lil B., Big30, Rylo Rodriguez, Ski Mask The Slump God, and more.

You can stream Mansion Muzik in its entirety below.