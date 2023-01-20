Home Music Video Music Video: Lil Tjay – Clutchin My Strap Music Video Music Video: Lil Tjay – Clutchin My Strap By Cyclone - January 20, 2023 Fresh out of jail, Lil Tjay gives fans the official video for his track “Clutchin My Strap”. The video features footage from his recent arrest, Tjay hangs in the streets and goes to a shooting range. Watch the “Clutchin My Strap” video below. Spread the love RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Music Video: Lil Tjay – Give You Want You Want New Music: Lil Tjay – Give You Want You Want