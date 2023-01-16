Home Music Video Music Video: ALLBLACK ft. Curren$y – Pelicans Music Video Music Video: ALLBLACK ft. Curren$y – Pelicans By Cyclone - January 16, 2023 ALLBLACK gets an assist from Curren$y on his new video/single, “Pelicans”. The two hit various areas in the city spitting their witty bars. Watch the “Pelicans” video below. Spread the love RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Music Video: Curren$y – Doe Boy Music Video: Fendi P ft. Curren$y – Never Stop Music Video: Curren$y – Life She Chose New Music: Smoke DZA ft. Curren$y – Park Bench Blues Music Video: Curren$y – Drive This Car Album Stream: Curren$y – The Drive In Theatre Part 2