Uncle Murda said he wasn’t going to do it but he drops of his “Rap Up 2022”. He keep the tradition going mentioning Will Smith, Chris Rock, Antonio Brown, Kanye West, Scottie Pippen, Diddy, Yung Miami, Saweetie, Gunna, Young Thug, Tory Lanez, Megan Thee Stallion & more.

You can stream “Rap Up 2022” below.

***Updated with the official video.***