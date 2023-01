Bun B and producer Cory Mo link up with Jazze Pha, Slim Thug & Lil’ Keke for their new video, “Mo Trill”. Directed by Trill Art, the visual features Bun, Slim, Keke, and Jazze posted up by a collection of cars underneath H-Town’s interstate delivering their ill bars. “Mo Trill” is the title-track off Bun B and Cory Mo’s new album.

Watch the “Mo Trill” video below.