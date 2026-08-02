Video: N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN – Drink Champs w/ Earn Your Leisure

The Earn Your Leisure guys Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings pull up to Drink Champs for a major masterclass on money. They break down why education is your first investment and how real estate property taxes catch people off guard. The crew talks about stock market investing, prediction markets, and how debt culture keeps people trapped. They also discuss global opportunities across Africa and why respecting hip hop legends is non negotiable. Grab a drink and tune in to this essential conversation on building true generational wealth.

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