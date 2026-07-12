Video: N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN – Drink Champs w/ DJ Stevie J and Steve Francis

This one was a family episode with two Steves in the building. DJ Stevie J broke down how Club LIV became the biggest club on the planet and how Lil Wayne made LIV on Sunday legendary. He also got into the crazy bottle wars, people begging him to play records in the booth, and who he thinks is really running the club scene. Steve Francis pulled up too and talked about playing with Yao Ming and Hakeem, why he couldn’t hang in China, and gave his take on Stephen A. Smith. They ran through LeBron vs Jordan and even played some one on one matchups with rappers. Sunny D kept the jokes going the whole time. Good vibes all around.



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