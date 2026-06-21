Music Video: Tyla – IS IT LOVE

Tyla gives fans her latest release “IS IT LOVE”. A polished new single paired with an official video directed by Aerin Moreno.

She leans into glossy pop, soft ache, and the rhythmic pull that has become central to her sound. The single finds her turning romantic uncertainty into something sleek and immediate, letting the hook sit between vulnerability and control without sanding off the tension. A*POP, her second studio album is set to drop on July 24th.

Watch the official video for “IS IT LOVE” below.