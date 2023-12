Popular new artist Tyla follows her hit single “Water” with three new records titled “Truth or Dare”, “On & On” & “Butterflies”. She is gearing up to release her self titled debut album on March 1 according to Apple Music pre-order. “Water” is the first song by a South African soloist to enter the US Billboard Hot 100 in 55 years and also helped her get a 2024 GRAMMY nomination for Best African Music Performance.

You can stream “Truth or Dare”, “On & On” & “Butterflies” along with “Water” below.