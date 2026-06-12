Music Video: Polo G – Weight On My Shoulders

June 12, 2026

Polo G shares the official video for “Weight On My Shoulders”. A reflective new single rooted in pressure, pain, survival, and personal growth. The Chicago rapper sounds heavy but focused here, pulling from grief and the complicated clarity that comes with trying to change while the past still follows close behind. Polo’s recent personal milestone, he has been marking one year sober, and “Weight On My Shoulders” feels tied to that moment without turning into a neat redemption speech.

Watch the “Weight On My Shoulders” video below.

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