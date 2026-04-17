New Music: JT – Numb

New Music: Ludacris – Pull Over
New Music: 50 Cent ft. Leon Thomas & Fetty Wap – No One Told Us (Remix)
New Music: Benny The Butcher & Fuego Base ft. O.T. The Real & Rick Hyde – Warehouse 4
New Music: Chris Brown – Obvious
Album Stream: Snoop Dogg – 10 Til’ Midnight
Music Video: DJ Khaled ft. Future & Lil Baby – One Of Them
Music Video: Swae Lee ft. Jhené Aiko – MURAL
Music Video: DaBaby – Clear This Shit
JT takes a colder, more inward turn on “Numb”. The new single that leans into emotional shutdown rather than straight-up flexing.
You can stream “Numb” below.
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