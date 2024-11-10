New Music: Skyzoo ft. Method Man – The Workload

Skyzoo and Method Man team up for a new banger titled “The Workload”. Skyzoo had this to say about the record:

“When Meth said he was done with a certain demographic, I understood his stance. As someone who grew up a loyal Wu fan, it left me frustrated with how that all played out. Thus, “The Workload” was born.”

Skyzoo continues:

“It was an honor to craft this record with Meth, delivering a lyrical clinic while also paying tribute to him at the same time. Cartune produced the track, and as soon as I heard it, the vibe of Meth’s post-concert reaction perfectly matched the beat’s energy. Fast forward a few months, and here we are”.

You can stream “The Workload” below.