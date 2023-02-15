Home Editor's Picks Music Video: Method Man ft. Cortez – Training Day Editor's PicksMusic Video Music Video: Method Man ft. Cortez – Training Day By Cyclone - February 15, 2023 Method Man continues to push his 2022 album Meth Lab Season 3: The Rehab with the official video for his track “Training Day”. Meth & Cortez cruise through the city, making deals and spittin’ surgical bars. Watch the “Training Day” video below. Spread the love RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Music Video: RJ Payne ft. Method Man, Inspectah Deck & Godfrey – Bring The Payne New Music: Illa Ghee Ft. Method Man – Mega Godzilla New Music: Rockwilder x Method Man- Who I’m Iz Reloaded