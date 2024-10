N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN are the Drink Champs. In this episode, we chop it up with the one and only, DaBaby!

In this episode the rapper brought his signature confidence, candid storytelling, and infectious energy to the conversation. From his early rise in the rap game to manifesting major collaborations, here’s a breakdown of what went down during his latest sit-down with the Drink Champs crew.