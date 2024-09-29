Video: N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN – Drink Champs (Episode 429) w/ Ryan Leslie

N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN are the Drink Champs. In this episode, we chop it up with the one and only, Ryan Leslie!

Ryan stops by to share his journey! Discussing how people doubted his plans early on, but his focus was on helping others succeed.

Ryan Leslie emphasizes the importance of building a dedicated core fanbase, noting that he didn’t need millions of followers, just a loyal group. Leslie also recounts a studio disagreement with Fabolous, hinting at creative differences.

He touches on the major impact of losing his laptop, during the making of Jay-Z and Kanye West’s “Watch The Throne” album.

Lastly, Ryan shares stories of his relationship with Cassie and his financial crisis, where his assets were frozen, leaving him unable to even buy a meal.