Joey Badass and Chloe link up again this time for a new single titled “Tell Me”. Joey shows of his softer side over the head knoddin’ instrumental. No word if this is off his upcoming album or just a loosie. This isn’t the first time the two have linked up as Joey previously appeared on a song called “Happy Without Me” from Chloe X Halle’s debut album The Kids Are Alright.

You can stream “Tell Me” below.