Super producer Mustard delivers his fourth studio album, Faith Of A Mustard Seed. Featuring 14 new tracks and guest appearances by Travis Scott, Ella Mai, Roddy Ricch, Kirk Franklin, Vince Staples, ScHoolboy Q, Ty Dolla $ign, Future, Charlie Wilson, Kodak Black, Young Thug, Lil Durk, Quavo, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Lil Yachty, Blxst, 42 Dugg, Masego, and BlueBucksClan.

You can stream Faith Of A Mustard Seed in its entirety below