Album Stream: Conway The Machine – Slant Face Killah

Conway The Machine drops off his new album Slant Face Killah. He had this to say about the project:

“It was times when I ain’t think I was gonna make it. But that’s the beauty of the journey. When you can grow thru the sh*t that you go thru, I wanna say thank you to everybody that stayed solid with me throughout all of this crazy sh*t I went thru the last two years.”

Featuring 14 new records and guest appearances by Joey Bada$$, Larry June Method Man, Swizz Beatz, Ab-Soul, Tech N9ne, Raekwon, Stove God Cooks and more.

You can stream Slant Face Killah in its entirety below.

