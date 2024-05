Kash Doll drops rules for the ladies on her new single, “Kash Kommandments”. Produced by Go Grizzly, Cheeze Beatz, and Jambo, KD speaks on self-assurance over the Biggie-inspired track. “Kash Kommandments” follows her track “Pressin” featuring Tee Grizzley. Both records are off Kash Doll’s upcoming sophomore album.

You can stream “Kash Kommandments” below.