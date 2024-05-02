New Music: Killer Mike ft. Offset & Blxst – Exit 9 (Remix)

Following his victory at the 2024 Grammys for his album MICHAEL, Killer Mike returns with the official remix for his track “Exit 9” featuring BLXST and he adds a new verse from Offset. He had this to say about the record:

“Exit 9 in Atlanta is the Adamsville-Martin Luther King Jr Blvd so when we started talking about doing a remix I knew I wanted to keep it on some Atlanta sh*t. Offset and I have been running into each over the years showing one another love and respect and talking about working on something. Finally the time was right and the Nawf’West Remix was born!”

You can stream the “Exit 9 (Remix)” bel0w.