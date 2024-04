Tha Dogg Pound links with Snoop Dogg for their new video “Smoke Up”. Directed by Dah Dah. The clip starts with a group of celebs face timing to give props to the crew. The trio reunited and go back an forth over Rick Rock’s bangin’ production. “Smoke Up” is the first single off Tha Dogg Pound’s upcoming album, W.A.W.G. (We All We Got), which is set to drop in June.

Watch the “Smoke Up” video below.