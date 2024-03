A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie takes over on his new single/video, “Steppas”. Directed by Phil Meyer. The visual follows A Boogie while he kicks his cocky bars as he towers a city, leads a group of troops, and stunts at a crime scene and a gas station with his crew. “Steppas” is A Boogie’s first release since 2023’s B4 BOA EP.

Watch the “Steppas” video below.