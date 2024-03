Flo Milli delivers her sophomore effort Fine Ho, Stay. Featuring 14 new records and guest appearances by SZA, Cardi B, Monaleo, Anycia and Gunna. She had this to say about the project:

“Fine Ho, Stay is the end of a trilogy. I have been locked in working on my album for so long and my only goal was to deliver my best work to my fans and continue to grow as an artist.”

You can stream Fine Ho, Stay in its entirety below.