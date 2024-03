After five years, ScHoolboy Q returns with his sixth album, Blue Lips. Featuring 18 new tracks, and guest appearances by Ab-Soul, Freddie Gibbs, Rico Nasty, Lance Skiiiwalker, Devin Malik, Childish Major, Jozzy, and Az Chike. Also featuring production by Tae Beast, Alchemist, Cardo, J.Lbs, Kal Banx, and more.

You can stream Blue Lips in its entirety below.