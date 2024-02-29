EP Stream: Meek Mill – Heathenism

Meek Mill makes a surprise drop with his new project, Heathenism. This is his first independent release. Featuring five new songs and guest appearances by Future and Fivio Foreign. He had this to say about the project:

“If you support me support me now then when I own the masters and the pub on my creations. I’ma cut a deal with the governor where 10% of my music earning go to the Philadelphia school system! Ima show y’all what to do with this shit!”

You can stream Heathenism in its entirety below.