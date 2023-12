Talib Kweli just released a new X-Mas-themed project, titled Holy Daze. Featuring 7 new songs and guest appearances from his daughter Diani, Yummy Bingham, Ayanna Irish and Brady Watt. Also featuring production by Juni Ali, Nottz, Oh No and Tallib himself.

You can stream Holy Daze in its entirety below.

Holy Daze by Talib Kweli