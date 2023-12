A few months back, Smoke DZA teamed up with Flying Lotus to release their project Flying Objects. Now, re-up with the extended version.

Adding three new track including adding Benny the Butcher to “Drug Trade” with Black Thought and an updated version of “Spiritual” with Curren$y, Wiz Khalifa and Big K.R.I.T.

You can stream Flying Objects (Extended) below.