Album Stream: Smoke DZA & Flying Lotus – Flying Objects By Cyclone - September 1, 2023 Smoke DZA and Flying Lotus link up for a joint project titled Flying Objects. Featuring five new tracks and guest appearances by Black Thought, Conway the Machine and Estelle. You can stream Flying Objects in its entirety below.