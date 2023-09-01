Home New Music New Music: Timbaland, Justin Timberlake & Nelly Furtado – Keep Going Up! New Music New Music: Timbaland, Justin Timberlake & Nelly Furtado – Keep Going Up! By Cyclone - September 1, 2023 It’s been 16 years since Timbaland, Justin Timberlake and Nelly Furtado dropped their “Give It To Me” single. They now return with a long-awaited follow-up titled “Keep Going Up!”. You can stream “Keep Going Up!” below. Spread the love RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR New Music: Coco Jones ft. Justin Timberlake – ICU (Remix) Music Video: BIA ft. Timbaland – I’m That B*tch New Music: Justin Timberlake – SoulMate