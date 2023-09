Nicki Minaj gives fans her new single, “Last Time I Saw You”. Produced by ATL Jacob and Hendrix Smoke, Nicki exhibits both her raps and vocal skills while talking about her regrets with a former love. “Last Time I Saw You” was first premiered on social media and released exclusively on Tik Tok, is off her upcoming fifth studio album, Pink Friday 2, which drops November 17th.

You can stream “Last Time I Saw You” below.