Key Glock flashes his Rollie in his new video “Presidential Rolex”. Directed by 2Bros Film, Glock stunts with his timepiece while hanging with his armed crew at a late night store. “Presidential Rolex” follows his recent release “In & Outta Town” and are both off his upcoming Glockoma 2 (Deluxe), which drops June 25th.

Watch the “Presidential Rolex” video below.