Home Album Stream Album Stream: Charlie Smarts & DJ Ill Digitz – CHARLIETAPE Album Stream Album Stream: Charlie Smarts & DJ Ill Digitz – CHARLIETAPE By Cyclone - May 19, 2023 Charlie Smarts and DJ Ill Digitz release their joint project CHARLIETAPE. Featuring 19 new tracks and guest appearances by 9th Wonder, Skyzoo, Von Pea (of Tanya Morgan), Tab-One, and more. You can stream CHARLIETAPE in its entirety below. Spread the love RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Music Video: Charlie Smarts & DJ Ill Digitz – Mezzanine (Produced by 9th Wonder) Music Video: Charlie Smarts & DJ Ill Digitz ft. Skyzoo – Air Max 95