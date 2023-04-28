Kooley High members Charlie Smarts and DJ Ill Digitz will release their joint project, CHARLIETAPE, on April 28th. The two had to say about the project:

“Thank y’all so much. Working on this project has been a thrill for us. So many friends and amazing artists have been welcomed into the fold. We wanted to rep for NYC and NC, and make a classic east coast Hip Hop JAM.”

They drops off their new single/video “Mezzanine”. Produced by 9th Wonder. The visual follows Charlie Smarts and DJ Ill Digitz vibing in the streets while Charlie spits his witty bars.

Watch the “Mezzanine” video below.

