Summer Walker delivers her new EP CLEAR 2: Soft Life. She had this to say about the project:

“I’m really loving life right now, enjoying this new outlook on life, loving the new me, loving my kids and not letting life pass me by anymore. [CLEAR] was kinda sad—all my music is sad—but I’m in a different space, so this one is more happy. It’s a continuation in the sense of the music because it’s all live.”

CLEAR 2: Soft Life features nine new records and features contributions by J. Cole, Childish Gambino, Solange, Steve Lacy, and more.

You can stream CLEAR 2: Soft Life in its entirety below..