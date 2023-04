Mozzy is currently serving a one year sentence in jail. Here is his latest visual “Free All The Lifers”. Off of his upcoming EP Kollect Kall, which drops April 7th. In the clip, Mozzy slides through his city while referencing some of his current legal issue. Last summer, Mozzy turned himself in for a federal gun charge stemming from a 2021 arrest and is expected to be released his July.

Watch the his “Free All The Lifers” video below.