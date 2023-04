Fresh off the release of his new EP Kollect Kall, Mozzy’s links up with YFN Lucci for their new collab “We Active”. Directed by SupaDope, Mozzy & Lucci kick it about loyalty and disloyalty from the streets in an abandoned warehouse with their crew. The video was shot prior to the two rappers incarceration. Mozzy’s serving a one year for weapons and is expected to be release in July, while YFN Lucci currently being held on his RICO charges.

Watch the “We Active” video below.