Armani Caesar and Benny The Butcher trade luxury boasts, dating demands, and sharp wordplay on their new single “Sephora In Ibiza.” On “Sephora In Ibiza,” Armani treats expensive taste as a condition of entry, brushing off romantic competition and turning the familiar image of crying in a luxury car into a punchline. Benny answers with the song’s sharpest joke, redirecting a woman who wants to make up toward the cosmetics counter. From there, his verse moves between European travel, money management, and memories of selling out of a house, keeping the source of that spending power in view.

You can listen to “Sephora In Ibiza” below.

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