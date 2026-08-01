Music Video: Rod Wave – Hustle

Rod Wave keeps the rollout for his project Don’t Look Down moving with the official video for his track “Hustle”. His seventh studio album is scheduled to drop on August 28th through Alamo Records and Sony Music Entertainment. This record turns away from romantic damage and toward the persistence behind Rod’s rise. He looks back on the difficult years, the people who shaped him and the mentality that carried him beyond them, treating success as another stage of the grind rather than a reason to slow down.

Watch the “Hustle” video below.

