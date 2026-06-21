Music Video: Popcaan – Wine & Jiggle

June 21, 2026

Popcaan shares the official video for his track “Wine & Jiggle”. The record keeps things direct. Popcaan rides the beat with his usual relaxed command, letting the bounce do the heavy lifting while his voice stays loose enough to make the track feel effortless. The producer has been part of Popcaan’s story since the early breakout years, and the chemistry still feels natural: crisp drums, enough motion for the vocal, and a rhythm aimed straight at the dance.

Watch the “Wine & Jiggle” video below.

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