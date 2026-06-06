Music Video: G Herbo – Thug

June 6, 2026

G Herbo gives fans his latest visual “Thug”. Built around a clear Bone Thugs-N-Harmony influence, the record slows Herbo’s usual forward motion into a darker, more hypnotic pocket. “Thug” follows a busy recent stretch of solo drops from Herbo and works best as a compact reminder of how distinct his voice still is. Even when the production leans toward a classic source, the writing stays in his own territory, survival talk, loyalty, pressure, and the hard-earned posture that has defined his catalog since the Lil Herb days.

Watch the “Thug” video below.

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