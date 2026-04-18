Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ish, Queenzflip, Mona Love, & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 921) “Cheeks Come Out At Night”

The JBP begins its latest episode with the news of the Los Angeles Police Department arresting singer D4vd following the death of Celeste Rivas Hernandez (33:33) before turning to Dave Chappelle’s interview with NPR in which he defends going to Saudi Arabia (42:11). The room then takes a left turn and discusses what their male escort prices would be which leads to a debate over Ish getting bagged on the pod (1:11:40), Azzi Fudd gets drafted by Dallas Wings joining girlfriend Paige Bueckers (1:37:36), and the crew shares their thoughts about a recent post from Bow Wow (1:47:15). Also, Nia Long’s first-ever interview with Playboy (1:55:50), Joe learns that Mona and Marc got their tattoos from the same artist (2:17:10), Caitlin Jenner’s comments about accepting the woman of the year award (2:24:33), Diana Russini resigns from The Athletic (2:35:53), new in music (2:52:10), Part of the Show (3:05:10), and much more!

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