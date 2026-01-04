Video: Gillie & Wallo267 – MILLION DOLLAZ WORTH OF GAME (EPISODE 359) w/ FINESSE2TYMES PT.1

On this episode of Million Dollaz Worth of Game, Gillie and Wallo sit down with Finesse2Tymes for a raw and honest conversation about his rise in the rap game. Finesse opens up about his journey from the streets to the spotlight, how prison changed his mindset, and how those experiences helped shape the artist and man he is today.

He also breaks down growing up as “Lil Ricky,” navigating fame, recent viral moments, and addresses his current issues with other rappers. This episode dives deep into the real-life lessons, setbacks, and motivation behind Finesse2Tymes music and movement.

This is PART 1 only!

PART 2 drops later this week, featuring Finesse2Tymes and his partner Sugga, where the conversation goes even deeper.