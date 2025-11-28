Music Video: Conway The Machine ft. Roc Marciano – Diamonds

Conway The Machine calls on Roc Marciano for his new collab  “Diamonds”, which is the lead single from Conway’s newly announced album You Can’t Kill God With Bullets. Set to drop on December 12 via Drumwork Music Group / Roc Nation distribution. Over tense, ominous production from Conductor Williams and Zackary Wurdrow, Conway and Roc trade verses like tossing back-to-back quotables and cold imagery with zero wasted motion.

You can stream “Diamonds” below

***Updated with the official video.***

 

