Video: N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN – Drink Champs (Episode 473) w/ Noel G

N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN are the Drink Champs. In this episode we chop it up with the legendary, Noel G

One of the most recognizable Latino faces in Hollywood. From his iconic roles in Training Day, Bruce Almighty, Fast & Furious, The Dark Knight Rises, and countless TV appearances, Noel has built a career as the go-to tough guy with undeniable presence. But behind the on-screen intensity is a story of resilience, faith, and hustle that few have heard.

In true Drink Champs fashion, Noel opens up about his journey from the streets of Los Angeles to Hollywood soundstages, dropping gems about breaking stereotypes, staying grounded in the entertainment business, and navigating the ups and downs of fame. He shares behind-the-scenes stories from working with legends like Denzel Washington, Jim Carrey, and Vin Diesel, while also reflecting on the challenges of typecasting and how he’s carving his own lane as a producer and mentor.

Between laughs, drinks, and real talk, Noel gives fans an unfiltered look into his world—touching on faith, family, and his mission to inspire the next generation. This episode blends Hollywood storytelling with classic Drink Champs energy, making it a must-listen for movie fans and hip-hop heads alike.