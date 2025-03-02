Video: Big Sean – Head To The Sky Freestyle

Big Sean recently celebrated the 10th anniversary of his third album Dark Sky Paradise. Now, the Detroit rapper has decided to drop a new freestyle titled “Head to The Sky”. He had this to say about the freestyle:

“My dawg @amairejohnson flipped that Sounds of Blackness n sent it to me, i just went in for fun. This original always felt so special to me, so inspiring, soulful n black. I actually been on a slightly darker vibe in the studio lately (might be cause of Dark Sky Paradise anniversary inspiring me, but we’ll get to that later) but loved how this beat felt like a ray of Sun. Shot this clip in NY a couple days ago in the few hours of spare time we had”.

Watch the “Head to The Sky Freestyle” below.

