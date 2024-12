Just in time for Christmas, Redman gives fans his long-awaited 9th studio album Muddy Waters Too, a sequel to his classic 1996 release, Muddy Waters. Featuring 32 tracks and guest appearances by Method Man, Oran Juice Jones II, Faith Evans, Kid Kapri, Sheek Louch, Snoop Dogg, Affion Crockett, & more.

You can stream Muddy Waters Too in its entirety below.