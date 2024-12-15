Video: Gillie & Wallo267 – MILLION DOLLAZ WORTH OF GAME (EPISODE 304) w/ KSI



Wallo and Gillie take the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast across the pond to sit down with one of the biggest names in entertainment—KSI.

Known for his massive influence in the digital world, KSI is the co-owner of Prime Hydration (alongside Logan Paul) and one of the most successful internet personalities of all time. KSI shares insights into his journey through the content world, his rise in the boxing world, and his booming business ventures. He also opens up about his music career, including the success of his hit song “Thick of it” and the release of his latest single “Dirty,” now available on all streaming platforms.